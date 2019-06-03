Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer faces off against University of Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer faced off against a librarian from the University of Chicago Monday.Holzhauer's amazing streak ended at 33 games, and also short of the all-time Jeopardy earnings leader, Ken Jennings, by $58,000. He was bested by Emma Boettcher, a librarian at the University of Chicago.At his family's watch party in west suburban Naperville, though, his relatives were still proud of him."If he could have lost to anyone, I know he would have wanted to lose to a Chicagoan," said Ian Holzhauer, James' brother. "Emma played a great game. What a great player. I hope that she goes on and wins 33 games."Residents of Holzhauer's hometown were also proud of their local champ."We're so proud of Jeopardy James. Yes, we wanted him to beat the record, but we're so proud of how he did," said Paula Miller, Naperville resident.So who is Emma Boettcher, besides being a Jeopardy giant killer? ABC7 has learned she's 27 years old and works as a User Experience Resident Librarian at the University of Chicago. She attended the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, and has a Master of Science in Information Science.While she was in school, Boettcher wrote a paper on predicting the difficulty of trivia questions and used Jeopardy clues as part of the study.