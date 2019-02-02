SUPER BOWL

Super Bowl halftime show to feature Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott

EMBED </>More Videos

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

ATLANTA --
It's official: Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

Maroon 5 had been the widely reported halftime show act since September, but the NFL didn't confirm the band as its headliner until mid-January.

VIDEO: What to know about Travis Scott
EMBED More News Videos

What to know about Houston native, Travis Scott


Typically one of the most fiercely sought gigs in music, the Super Bowl halftime show has this year been the subject of boycott and protest. Numerous acts have turned down the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick and other players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Gerald Griggs, vice president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, has said the NAACP asked performers who have signed up to reconsider their participation. More than 84,000 have signed an online petition urging Maroon 5 to withdraw from the Super Bowl "until the league changes their policy and support players' constitutional right to protest."

Billboard reported that Scott, who reportedly signed on in December, only agreed to perform if the NFL made a joint donation to an organization fighting for social justice. With the NFL, Scott made a $500,000 donation to Van Jones' Dream Corps.

Before the game, R&B singer Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem. Actor Aarron Loggins will perform the anthem in sign language.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentSuper Bowlnflrapperu.s. & worldmusic newssportslive musicGeorgia
SUPER BOWL
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings,' Maroon 5 faces backlash
CDC offers food safety tips ahead of Super Bowl parties
Super Bowl Monday could cost companies half a billion in lost work productivity
Security preparations underway for Super Bowl LIII
More Super Bowl
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings,' Maroon 5 faces backlash
Jerry Seinfeld sued by company for allegedly selling them a fake Porsche
Never before seen footage to be released in new Beatles documentary
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Icy Morning, Milder Afternoon
Elderly woman and her dog die in Montgomery County house fire
Woman boards SEPTA bus in West Philly, tells driver she was shot
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Man injured in shooting in Wilmington
At least 1 injured in crash in Fairmount Park
Firefighters rescue man from Trenton house fire
Parents of Penn State pledge sue frat members over his death
Show More
Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty
Firefighters battle commercial building blaze in Montgomery County
17 girls inducted into Scouts BSA in West Chester
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Petal the elephant moved from mall, headed to new home
More News