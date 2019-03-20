Family home in jeopardy after faulty construction next door in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A family in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia is waiting to find out the fate of their family home of more than 50 years.Drone Six shows us their neighborhood, the 2600 block of Tulip Street.Construction crews started to tear down the house next door and that's when they say their problems began.A house located at 2624 on Tulip was under renovation Monday when there was a loud noise.Mike Marko a neighbor and local committeeman of Olde Richmond Civic Association stepped out and saw workers running."I run around the back of the house, and I come up the block and I see five more coming out of the grate to the basement," he said.L & I ordered an emergency demolition of 2624, but it was halted with the discovery the house next door, 2622, was in jeopardy.The load bearing party wall had been breached by the renovators."That the basement wall had collapsed due to poor workmanship," said 2622 owner's daughter, Denise Hudson.L and I inspectors were back on site Wednesday. The Hopp family is awaiting word from an engineer to find out if 2622 can be saved, or if it will have to be demolished."It's heart breaking, there are memories in the home, we have everything you know there," said Hudson.If all this seems oddly familiar it is very similar to what occurred last month in the 600 block of East Thompson Street, poor renovation work in one house triggered a demolition that ended up destroying a second house.L & I Facebook Riverwards Committee focuses on issues some view as overdevelopment and poor oversite of some construction by the city.Some fear that some builders flipping houses are taking risky shortcuts."Short cuts ain't the word, they are paying unskilled labor," said Marko.