CHAT RECAP: How Montgomery County Community College can create a brighter future for all

During a Facebook Live chat on June 23, Montgomery County Community College's President, Dr. Victoria L. Bastecki-Perez discussed how Montco could play a vital role in the economic recovery of the region by helping students, businesses and the community.
After conducting a competitive, nationwide search, MCCC's Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Bastecki-Perez in May 2020 as the sixth president to lead the community college, and she was inaugurated in April 2021. For nearly 25 years, Dr. Bastecki-Perez has dedicated herself to serving the College in several leadership roles. Today, she is focused on further solidifying the College's status as a premier community college by elevating all aspects of the student experience, increasing access and retention initiatives, and providing students with the tools, guidance, and resources they need to thrive in pursuit of their academic goals.

