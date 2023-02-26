Officials: Woman killed after fire inside nursing home in Wynnefield

An elderly woman was killed in a fire inside a nursing home in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

Officials say the fire was reported inside a unit on the top floor.

Firefighters responded to the Kearsley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on the 2100 block of North 49th Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

By the time firefighters got there, Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker says it was too late to save the resident inside.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what sparked the fire.

The victim has not yet been identified.