EMBED >More News Videos WATCH: Chopper 6 over massive 3-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey on September 22, 2020.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a raging three-alarm house fire in Trenton, New Jersey on Tuesday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a vacant home on the 700 block of Southard Street.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames were shooting through the roof of the two-and-one-half-story.The deputy fire chief tells Action News it appears to have been a "hoarder" house, which made it nearly impossible for firefighters to get inside.It took crews about two hours to get the fire under control.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.