Here is your recipe for a perfect sip of spring (and summer), from Fine Wine and Good Spirits.
Tito's Rocks and Raspberries
Ingredients
3 Fresh Raspberries
2 ounces Tito's Handmade Vodka
3/4 ounce Fresh Lemon Juice
Lemon-Lime Soda
1 Lemon Wedge
Directions
1 - Muddle the raspberries in a shaker
2 - Add vodka and lemon juice - Shake and and strain into a highball glass filled with ice
3 - Top with soda
4 - Garnish with lemon wedge
Sponsored Content
Cocktail of the Month - Tito's Rocks and Raspberries
Related topics:
food & drinkfwgs
food & drinkfwgs
Sponsored Content
More Videos