walmart

Walmart not allowed to sell liquor in Texas after court decision

Walmart stores in Texas will not be selling liquor anytime soon, thanks to a recent court decision.

The retailer sued the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, claiming four state laws that prevented it from selling liquor were unconstitutional.

Walmart won a lower court decision last year, but an appeals court just vacated that decision and remanded the case back to lower courts.

The laws in question claim public corporations cannot obtain liquor store permits.

The Texas Package Store Association welcomed the decision, saying the laws protect small business owners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldwalmartalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WALMART
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Shopper asks for 'something that would kill 200 people'
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fallen tree injures 9 people at Bucks Co. swim club
4 in custody after car flips during police chase in Delaware
DA expected to outline charges in connection to police standoff, shooting
Suspicious device thrown at Tacony home sparks fire, officials say
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory today and Tuesday.
10 people injured in Berks County house fire
Video: Men rescue cruise ship passenger in wheelchair who fell off dock
Show More
Officials: 2 dead following plane crash in New Castle Co.
Firefighters called to Point Breeze home for two fires hours apart
Man arrested for double stabbing in Winslow Township
Suspect Maurice Hill charged in Philadelphia police shooting
Young child found wandering alone in Middletown Twp.
More TOP STORIES News