We Have Your Grilling Tip of the Summer: 4 Secret Meat Marinating Ingredients ... It's a Cynch!

And now, let's get to those can't-miss marinating tips that you must try!
Marinating Meat:To get that perfect flavor you and your guests are craving, make sure you know the ins and outs of marinating your favorite foods. There are several factors to take into account in marinating times: type of meat, size of meat chunks, and acidity of the marinade.
For dark proteins - beef, lamb, pork - longer is always better. BUT, if the food is delicate - shrimp, flaky fish - stop marinating after 15 or 30 minutes or the acid will start to break down the protein too much. Chicken is somewhere in the middle, anywhere from 2 to 12 hours is good, depending on the cut (skin-on breasts require less time, for example).
Don't worry too much if you don't have the exact ingredients in a recipe - just follow this basic formula. Acid + Salt + Oil + Herbs/Seasonings/Sugar + Time = Marinade
The Secret Ingredients:
1) ACID (but not too much)
Eg: vinegar, lemon/lime/orange juice, wine, buttermilk, or yogurt
The benefits: It tenderizes the protein to let the other flavor-enhancing ingredients stand out.
2) SALT
Or soy sauce
The benefits: It also tenderizes while adding a little more 'zing' to the flavor.
3) OIL
Eg: olive oil, canola oil
The benefits: Helps release the flavor of spices or herbs and hold them in contact with the meat.
4) HERBS/SEASONINGS/SUGAR
Eg: garlic, rosemary, ginger, chilies, maple syrup
The benefits: Adds a touch of flavoring that makes your meat stand out from unseasoned meats.