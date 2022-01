Building a Better Philadelphia: GBCA presents the 2021 Construction Excellence Award winners

EXCEPTIONAL INDUSTRY SUPPORT

Excellence in Safety

Affiliate of the Year

Commitment to Community Excellence

REMARKABLE INDUSTRY ADVANCEMENT

Excellence in Technological Advancement

Excellence in Training and Professional Development

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion

SPECTACULAR SPECIALTY PROJECTS

Best Concrete Construction Project

Best Masonry Construction Project

Best Specialty Contractor Project

Hamilton Lane Headquarters Fit-Out

TRANSFORMATIONAL SPACES

Best Green Space Project

Best Historic Preservation Project

Best Adaptive Re-Use Project

Best Fit-Out Project

Philadelphia Museum of Art, Core Project (Tom Holdsworth Photography)

BUILDINGS THAT MAKE PHILADELPHIA

Best Residential, Mixed-Use or Office-Space Project

Best Educational Institution Project

Best Healthcare Project

Best Hospitality Project

Best Cultural Institution Project

University of Pennsylvania Meeting and Guesthouse (Don Pearse)

EXTRAORDINARY CRAFTSMANSHIP

Excellence In Craftsmanship: Under $5 Million

Excellence In Craftsmanship: $5 - $15 Million

Excellence in Craftsmanship: $15 - $50 Million

Excellence in Craftsmanship: Over $50 Million

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Building. Creating. Breaking the mold. That's what Philadelphia is all about. Dating back centuries, the story of our great city is truly one of invention. Look around and you'll see that spirit coursing through the diverse people and places that make Philadelphia so unique.Drawing on this legacy, members of the General Building Contractors Association (GBCA) continue to raise the bar on commercial construction as they build an even better Philadelphia. Whether it's giving new life to historic buildings, constructing significant new spaces, or pushing the boundaries of innovation, they are shaping the city's landscape with an unrivaled commitment to excellence.In honor of this dedication to craftsmanship and the Philadelphia community, we are proud to present the esteemed winners of the 2021 Construction Excellence Awards, the region's premier construction awards program.The strength of the commercial construction industry in Philadelphia is built by the support that contractors give - and get - within the building community ... and beyond. This includes firms that are helping workers stay safe, keeping businesses buzzing, and giving back to our city in big ways.TN Ward CompanyTN Ward Company has been at the forefront of protecting construction professionals throughout the pandemic. Leveraging its safety expertise, the organization helped foster industry collaboration and develop the joint COVID-19 safety protocols that became the industry standard.McCarthy & Company, PCConstruction accounting leader McCarthy & Company, PC has played a key role in supporting many GBCA members throughout the pandemic - helping them navigate COVID relief programs to secure funding, keep jobsites open, and keep construction professionals working.Eureka Metal & Glass Services, Inc.Eureka Metal & Glass Services, Inc.'s new "Eureka Gives Back" program is designed to give whatever possible to make the community a better place. In just over a year, the organization has supported numerous local businesses and organizations from Project HOME to Philabundance."Good enough" is never good enough for GBCA members, who continually push themselves to new heights. From spearheading innovation to moving the needle on diversity, these organizations are driving meaningful advancements in construction.Shoemaker Construction Co.Establishing a new Innovation Department, Shoemaker Construction Co. is leading the way in deploying advanced technical solutions to improve project quality, speed, and economy. These value-added tools include robotics, virtual reality, computational design, and more.Turner Construction CompanyTurner Construction Company is enhancing its inclusive and equitable culture with the implementation of a robust diversity training program. The program includes a series of courses and tools on understanding systemic racism, Courageous Conversations, anti-bias behavior, allyship, and more.Turner Construction CompanyTurner Construction Company is committed to building an inclusive and equitable culture. By fortifying its Zero Tolerance policies, forming a national Inclusion Action Committee and much more, the organization is working to ensure diversity is reflected and respected at all levels.A building is more than just the sum of its parts, but often one of those parts fundamentally shapes the success of a project. This specialized work is so spectacular that the final products, though highly complex, look almost effortless.2100 Hamilton StreetHealy Long & JevinBock Development GroupCecil Baker + PartnersThornton TomasettiMaxim Crane Works LP; Thornton TomasettiThe residences at 2100 Hamilton Street were constructed on one of the most difficult real estate sites in Philadelphia. Healy Long & Jevin formed and poured 10,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed over 850 tons of steel, bringing this building out from underground to over 12 stories above grade.SEPTA 5th Street / Independence Hall Station EnhancementsD.M. Sabia & Co., Inc.SEPTAConverse Winkler ArchitectureBurns EngineeringFizzano Bros. Concrete Products, Inc.D.M. Sabia & Co., Inc.'s leadership was key to implementing the new architectural design of SEPTA's 5th Street/Independence Hall Station, as well as improving its structural, mechanical, and electrical systems. The team navigated multiple challenges to expertly install complex brick and stone systems.Reading Terminal Market Swing SolutionSuperior Scaffold Services, Inc.Reading TerminalAlternate Design SolutionsPremier Building RestorationWhen accessing the side of the Reading Terminal Market building for restoration work seemed impossible, Superior Scaffold Services delivered an innovative solution. By creating an extended swing beam and swinging the scaffold from a nearby parking garage, workers safely got the access they needed.Whether it's breathing new life into iconic buildings or delivering stunning new properties, GBCA members are reimagining the world around us. These transformational spaces reflect a dedication to craftsmanship, a deep appreciation of history, and a commitment to making new visions a reality.Penn's Landing Square Courtyard Restoration and Beautification ProjectArmor Masonry RestorationPenn's Landing SquareKlein & HoffmanArmor Masonry Restoration's precision was critical to the success of Penn's Landing Square courtyard restoration and beautification project. The team demolished the space by hand and intricately reconstructed its beautifully landscaped courtyards to deliver both aesthetics and durability.One CityClemens Construction Company, Inc.Alterra Project Group, LLCBLT ArchitectsO'Donnell & Naccarato: Falasca Mechanical, Inc.; Independence Steel, Inc.; James Floor Covering, Inc.; Joseph Dugan, Inc.; O'Donnell & Naccarato; Revolution Recovery, LLC; Shore Supply Inc.; Window Repairs & Restoration, LLCClemens Construction Company, Inc. led the charge in converting One City - a nationally registered historic building - from a 14-story office building into a high-end residential development. This project preserved the building's unique historic character, returning a masterpiece to its proper prominence.Arlen Specter U.S. Squash CenterGilbane Building CompanyU.S. SquashVan Potteiger ArchitectsBarry Isett & Associates, Inc.Belcher Roofing Corp; Central Metals, Inc.; Copeland Surveying, Inc.; D'Andrea Bros. Concrete Co., Inc.; EC Fence & Iron Works, Inc.; Falasca Mechanical, Inc.; G.O. Services, LLC; M. Schnoll & Sons, Inc.; McGoldrick Electric, Inc.; Northstar Contracting Group, Inc.; Paul Rabinowitz Glass Co., Inc.:Roman Mosaic and Tile Company; Shelly Electric Company; Shore Supply Inc.; Southern New Jersey Steel Co., Inc.Partnering with U.S. Squash, Gilbane Building Company artfully transformed the historic Philadelphia Armory - formerly a military drill hall - into the new Arlen Spector U.S. Squash Center, the world's largest squash center and the new "center" of squash in the United States.Hamilton Lane Headquarters Fit-OutShoemaker Construction Co.Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLCGenslerBala Consulting EngineersArmour & Sons Electric, Inc.; Central Metals, Inc.; Josam Company; Liberty Flooring, LLC; Madison Concrete Construction; Paul Rabinowitz Glass Co., Inc.; Shore Supply Inc.Creativity abounds in the five-floor fit-out of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC's new headquarters. Shoemaker Construction Co.'s use of Lean construction methods and focus on craftsmanship, collaboration, and communication were key to the project's success.Philadelphia is defined by its rich history, culture, and unique spaces that shape how both residents and visitors experience our city. These projects will have a significant influence in defining how people live, work, learn, and play throughout the region.Law Enforcement Health Benefits Health & Wellness CenterP. Agnes, Inc.Law Enforcement Health Benefits, Inc.JacobsWyper ArchitectsStructural: Orndorff & Associates; MEP: Wick Fisher White; Civil: PennoniAmerican Floors, Inc.; ARC Document Solutions; Copeland Surveying, Inc.; D'Andrea Bros. Concrete, Inc.; EDA Contractors, Inc.; Excel Document Solutions; Frank T. Lutter, Inc.; Herman Goldner Company; Kastle Systems; Kieffer's Appliances; Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc.; Revolution Recovery, LLC; Richard S. Burns & Company, Inc.; Southern New Jersey Steel Co., Inc.; Wick Fisher WhiteThe Law Enforcement Health Benefits Health & Wellness Center was developed to improve the wellbeing of Philadelphia's active duty and retired police officers, as well as their families. Despite the city-wide COVID-19 shutdown, P. Agnes, Inc. delivered an incredible project on time and under budget.Laborers' Training and Learning CenterTN Ward CompanyLaborers' District Council of the Metropolitan Area of Philadelphia and VicinityCamille Peluso ArchitectsStructural: O'Donnell & Naccarato; MEP/FP: Bruce E. Brooks & Associates; Civil: LanganArmor Masonry Restoration; Chesco Coring & Cutting; Component Assembly Systems; Copeland Surverying, Inc.; E.C. Fence & Ironworks, Inc.; Graboyes Commercial Window and Glass Solutions; Joseph S. Smith Roofing, Inc.; Limbach Company LLC; Madison Concrete Construction; Mid-Atlantic Steel, LLC; O'Donnell & Naccarato; Quality Commercial Flooring; Shore Supply Inc.; Superior Scaffold Services, Inc.; Unified Door & Hardware Group, LLC, Tru-Fit Frame and DoorTN Ward Company took extra care to perfect design and building processes in constructing the new Laborers' District Council Training and Learning Center. The state-of-the-art space, which will be used to train future construction workers, represents exemplary workmanship all around.Jefferson Washington Township Hospital - Silvestri TowerP. Agnes, Inc.Jefferson Health New JerseyCallisonRTKLO'Donnell & Naccarato, PWI EngineeringArtisan Display, Inc.; BrandSafway Services, LLC; Copeland Surveying, Inc.; Crescent Iron Works; D.M. Sabia & Co., Inc.; EDA Contractors, Inc.; Falasca Mechanical, Inc.; Geppert Bros., Inc.; Guthrie Glass & Metal, Inc.; O'Donnell & Naccarato, Oliver Fire Protection & Security; PDM Constructors, Inc.; Shore Supply Inc.; Tri-State Construction; Unified Door & Hardware Group, LLC, Tru-Fit Frame and DoorP. Agnes, Inc. took the lead in building the Silvestri Tower, helping transform Jefferson Health New Jersey's Washington Township hospital campus into a hub where patients can receive care closer to home. The tower features 90 private rooms and advanced technology that enhances the patient experience.Live! Casino & Hotel PhiladelphiaGilbane Building CompanyThe Cordish CompaniesBLT ArchitectsMcLaren Engineering GroupA.T. Chadwick Company, Inc.; Apache Industrial United, Inc.; ARC Document Solutions, Inc.; Berlin Steel Construction Co.; Copeland Surveying, Inc.; EDA Contractors, Inc.; G.O. Services, LLC; Guthrie Glass & Metal, Inc.; Josam Company; Madison Concrete Construction; Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc.; McGregor Industries, Inc.; Northstar Contracting Group, Inc.; PDM Constructors, Inc.; Pride Enterprises, Inc.; Roman Mosaic & Tile Company; Shore Supply Inc.; Siemens Industry, Inc.; Steadfast Entities LLC; Unified Door & Hardware Group, LLC, Tru-Fit Frame and Door; United States Roofing CorporationWith the construction of the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, Gilbane Building Company transformed the South Philadelphia Stadium District into a fully integrated sports, entertainment, and casino resort destination. The complex includes a high-energy hotel, casino, event space, and more.Philadelphia Museum of Art, Core ProjectLF DriscollPhiladelphia Museum of ArtGehry Partners, LLPMagnusson Klemencic AssociatesGBCA Member Collaborators: Berlin Steel Construction Co.; Central Salvage Co., Inc.; Dan Lepore & Sons Company; Dougherty Electric, Inc.; Madison Concrete Construction; PDM Constructors, Inc.; Shore Supply Inc.When the Philadelphia Museum of Art was preparing to execute the latest and most delicate phase of architect Frank Gehry's Master Plan to renovate the historic landmark building, the museum trusted LF Driscoll to bring the vision to life and take the museum experience to the next level.When exceptional quality and care is poured into every inch of construction, it shows. These projects are some of the most artfully crafted new spaces in Philadelphia. They are, simply, outstanding.2000 Market Street LobbyClemens Construction Company, Inc.Nahla CapitalSoulis & Berlic Architects; L2PP2 Structural Engineering, LLCCentral Salvage Company, Inc.; Independence Steel, Inc.; James Floor Covering, Inc.; Revolution Recovery, LLC; Shore Supply Inc.Clemens Construction Company, Inc. brought every detail of the bright, double-height lobby at 2000 Market Street to life. Among the highlights are the lobby's white Italian marble, wood paneling, custom wall panels and elaborate chandelier, highlighting a superior level of craftsmanship throughout.Confidential Client Office Fit-OutC. Erickson & Sons, Inc.Confidential ClientD2 GroupsLiberty Flooring, LLC; Oliver Fire Protection & Security; Paul Rabinowitz Glass Co., Inc.; PDM Constructors, Inc.C. Erickson & Sons, Inc. brought an uncompromising combination of skill and craftsmanship to this state-of-the art office fit-out, complete with multiple distinct ceiling types, floor finishes and wall finishes. The finished space demonstrates the power of teamwork between architect, consultant, and contractor.University of Pennsylvania Meeting and GuesthouseTarget Building Construction, Inc.University of PennsylvaniaDeborah Berke PartnersBala Engineers, Inc.Dale Construction; EDA Contractors, Inc.; Hatzel & Buehler, Inc.Healy Long & Jevin; Independence Steel, Inc.; Jenkintown Building Services; Mara Restoration, Inc.; Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc.; Oliver Fire Protection & Security; P.A. Fly Contracting, Inc.; Window Repairs & Restoration, LLCThe new Meeting and Guesthouse at the University of Pennsylvania, renovated and restored by Target Building Construction, Inc., transformed a pair of late Victorian townhouses into a 21st century destination. The building blends historic and contemporary features as it welcomes important guests.New College House WestINTECH ConstructionTrustees of the University of PennsylvaniaBohlin Cywinski JacksonCVM; MEP: Vanderweil Engineers; Civil: Meliora DesignA.T. Chadwick Company, Inc.; Carr & Duff, Inc.; Dan Lepore & Sons Company; EDA Contractors, Inc.; Guthrie Glass & Metal, Inc.; Healy Long & Jevin; Kieffer's Appliances; Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc.; National Glass & Metal Company, Inc.; PDM Constructors, Inc.; Shore Supply Inc.; Southern New Jersey Steel Co., Inc.; Suburban Enterprises Terrazzo & Tile; Unified Door & Hardware Group, LLC, Tru-Fit Frame and DoorNew College House West at the University of Pennsylvania was constructed by INTECH Construction with the highest levels of quality in student housing in mind. From durable, quality materials, to a cohesive, sleek design, this project is at the top of the student housing market in Philadelphia.Congratulations to all the winners! 