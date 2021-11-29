Building a Better Philadelphia: GBCA presents the 2021 Construction Excellence Award winners

Drawing on this legacy, members of the General Building Contractors Association (GBCA) continue to raise the bar on commercial construction as they build an even better Philadelphia. Whether it's giving new life to historic buildings, constructing significant new spaces, or pushing the boundaries of innovation, they are shaping the city's landscape with an unrivaled commitment to excellence.
In honor of this dedication to craftsmanship and the Philadelphia community, we are proud to present the esteemed winners of the 2021 Construction Excellence Awards, the region's premier construction awards program.
EXCEPTIONAL INDUSTRY SUPPORTThe strength of the commercial construction industry in Philadelphia is built by the support that contractors give - and get - within the building community ... and beyond. This includes firms that are helping workers stay safe, keeping businesses buzzing, and giving back to our city in big ways.
Excellence in Safety
Winner: TN Ward Company
TN Ward Company has been at the forefront of protecting construction professionals throughout the pandemic. Leveraging its safety expertise, the organization helped foster industry collaboration and develop the joint COVID-19 safety protocols that became the industry standard.
Affiliate of the Year
Winner: McCarthy & Company, PC
Construction accounting leader McCarthy & Company, PC has played a key role in supporting many GBCA members throughout the pandemic - helping them navigate COVID relief programs to secure funding, keep jobsites open, and keep construction professionals working.
Commitment to Community Excellence
Winner: Eureka Metal & Glass Services, Inc.
Eureka Metal & Glass Services, Inc.'s new "Eureka Gives Back" program is designed to give whatever possible to make the community a better place. In just over a year, the organization has supported numerous local businesses and organizations from Project HOME to Philabundance.
REMARKABLE INDUSTRY ADVANCEMENT"Good enough" is never good enough for GBCA members, who continually push themselves to new heights. From spearheading innovation to moving the needle on diversity, these organizations are driving meaningful advancements in construction.
Excellence in Technological Advancement
Winner: Shoemaker Construction Co.
Establishing a new Innovation Department, Shoemaker Construction Co. is leading the way in deploying advanced technical solutions to improve project quality, speed, and economy. These value-added tools include robotics, virtual reality, computational design, and more.
Excellence in Training and Professional Development
Winner: Turner Construction Company
Turner Construction Company is enhancing its inclusive and equitable culture with the implementation of a robust diversity training program. The program includes a series of courses and tools on understanding systemic racism, Courageous Conversations, anti-bias behavior, allyship, and more.
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion
Winner: Turner Construction Company
Turner Construction Company is committed to building an inclusive and equitable culture. By fortifying its Zero Tolerance policies, forming a national Inclusion Action Committee and much more, the organization is working to ensure diversity is reflected and respected at all levels.
SPECTACULAR SPECIALTY PROJECTSA building is more than just the sum of its parts, but often one of those parts fundamentally shapes the success of a project. This specialized work is so spectacular that the final products, though highly complex, look almost effortless.
Best Concrete Construction Project
2100 Hamilton Street
Winner: Healy Long & Jevin
Owner: Bock Development Group
Architect: Cecil Baker + Partners
Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti
GBCA Member Collaborators: Maxim Crane Works LP; Thornton Tomasetti
The residences at 2100 Hamilton Street were constructed on one of the most difficult real estate sites in Philadelphia. Healy Long & Jevin formed and poured 10,000 cubic yards of concrete and installed over 850 tons of steel, bringing this building out from underground to over 12 stories above grade.
Best Masonry Construction Project
SEPTA 5th Street / Independence Hall Station Enhancements
Winner: D.M. Sabia & Co., Inc.
Owner: SEPTA
Architect: Converse Winkler Architecture
Engineer: Burns Engineering
GBCA Member Collaborator: Fizzano Bros. Concrete Products, Inc.
D.M. Sabia & Co., Inc.'s leadership was key to implementing the new architectural design of SEPTA's 5th Street/Independence Hall Station, as well as improving its structural, mechanical, and electrical systems. The team navigated multiple challenges to expertly install complex brick and stone systems.
Best Specialty Contractor Project
Reading Terminal Market Swing Solution
Winner: Superior Scaffold Services, Inc.
Owner: Reading Terminal
Engineer: Alternate Design Solutions
GBCA Member Collaborator: Premier Building Restoration
When accessing the side of the Reading Terminal Market building for restoration work seemed impossible, Superior Scaffold Services delivered an innovative solution. By creating an extended swing beam and swinging the scaffold from a nearby parking garage, workers safely got the access they needed.
TRANSFORMATIONAL SPACESWhether it's breathing new life into iconic buildings or delivering stunning new properties, GBCA members are reimagining the world around us. These transformational spaces reflect a dedication to craftsmanship, a deep appreciation of history, and a commitment to making new visions a reality.
Best Green Space Project
Penn's Landing Square Courtyard Restoration and Beautification Project
Winner: Armor Masonry Restoration
Owner: Penn's Landing Square
Engineer: Klein & Hoffman
Armor Masonry Restoration's precision was critical to the success of Penn's Landing Square courtyard restoration and beautification project. The team demolished the space by hand and intricately reconstructed its beautifully landscaped courtyards to deliver both aesthetics and durability.
Best Historic Preservation Project
One City
Winner: Clemens Construction Company, Inc.
Owner: Alterra Project Group, LLC
Architect: BLT Architects
Engineer: O'Donnell & Naccarato
GBCA Member Collaborators: Cippco Inc.: Falasca Mechanical, Inc.; Independence Steel, Inc.; James Floor Covering, Inc.; Joseph Dugan, Inc.; O'Donnell & Naccarato; Revolution Recovery, LLC; Shore Supply Inc.; Window Repairs & Restoration, LLC
Clemens Construction Company, Inc. led the charge in converting One City - a nationally registered historic building - from a 14-story office building into a high-end residential development. This project preserved the building's unique historic character, returning a masterpiece to its proper prominence.
Best Adaptive Re-Use Project
Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center
Winner: Gilbane Building Company
Owner: U.S. Squash
Architect: Van Potteiger Architects
Engineer: Barry Isett & Associates, Inc.
GBCA Member Collaborators: Belcher Roofing Corp; Central Metals, Inc.; Copeland Surveying, Inc.; D'Andrea Bros. Concrete Co., Inc.; EC Fence & Iron Works, Inc.; Falasca Mechanical, Inc.; G.O. Services, LLC; M. Schnoll & Sons, Inc.; McGoldrick Electric, Inc.; Northstar Contracting Group, Inc.; Paul Rabinowitz Glass Co., Inc.:Roman Mosaic and Tile Company; Shelly Electric Company; Shore Supply Inc.; Southern New Jersey Steel Co., Inc.
Partnering with U.S. Squash, Gilbane Building Company artfully transformed the historic Philadelphia Armory - formerly a military drill hall - into the new Arlen Spector U.S. Squash Center, the world's largest squash center and the new "center" of squash in the United States.
Best Fit-Out Project
Hamilton Lane Headquarters Fit-Out
Winner: Shoemaker Construction Co.
Owner: Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLC
Architect: Gensler
Engineer: Bala Consulting Engineers
GBCA Member Collaborators: Armour & Sons Electric, Inc.; Central Metals, Inc.; Josam Company; Liberty Flooring, LLC; Madison Concrete Construction; Paul Rabinowitz Glass Co., Inc.; Shore Supply Inc.
Creativity abounds in the five-floor fit-out of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC's new headquarters. Shoemaker Construction Co.'s use of Lean construction methods and focus on craftsmanship, collaboration, and communication were key to the project's success.
BUILDINGS THAT MAKE PHILADELPHIAPhiladelphia is defined by its rich history, culture, and unique spaces that shape how both residents and visitors experience our city. These projects will have a significant influence in defining how people live, work, learn, and play throughout the region.
Best Residential, Mixed-Use or Office-Space Project
Law Enforcement Health Benefits Health & Wellness Center
Winner: P. Agnes, Inc.
Owner: Law Enforcement Health Benefits, Inc.
Architect: JacobsWyper Architects
Engineers: Structural: Orndorff & Associates; MEP: Wick Fisher White; Civil: Pennoni
GBCA Member Collaborators: American Floors, Inc.; ARC Document Solutions; Copeland Surveying, Inc.; D'Andrea Bros. Concrete, Inc.; EDA Contractors, Inc.; Excel Document Solutions; Frank T. Lutter, Inc.; Herman Goldner Company; Kastle Systems; Kieffer's Appliances; Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc.; Revolution Recovery, LLC; Richard S. Burns & Company, Inc.; Southern New Jersey Steel Co., Inc.; Wick Fisher White
The Law Enforcement Health Benefits Health & Wellness Center was developed to improve the wellbeing of Philadelphia's active duty and retired police officers, as well as their families. Despite the city-wide COVID-19 shutdown, P. Agnes, Inc. delivered an incredible project on time and under budget.
Best Educational Institution Project
Laborers' Training and Learning Center
Winner: TN Ward Company
Owner: Laborers' District Council of the Metropolitan Area of Philadelphia and Vicinity
Architect: Camille Peluso Architects
Engineers: Structural: O'Donnell & Naccarato; MEP/FP: Bruce E. Brooks & Associates; Civil: Langan
GBCA Member Collaborators: Armor Masonry Restoration; Chesco Coring & Cutting; Component Assembly Systems; Copeland Surverying, Inc.; E.C. Fence & Ironworks, Inc.; Graboyes Commercial Window and Glass Solutions; Joseph S. Smith Roofing, Inc.; Limbach Company LLC; Madison Concrete Construction; Mid-Atlantic Steel, LLC; O'Donnell & Naccarato; Quality Commercial Flooring; Shore Supply Inc.; Superior Scaffold Services, Inc.; Unified Door & Hardware Group, LLC, Tru-Fit Frame and Door
TN Ward Company took extra care to perfect design and building processes in constructing the new Laborers' District Council Training and Learning Center. The state-of-the-art space, which will be used to train future construction workers, represents exemplary workmanship all around.
Best Healthcare Project
Jefferson Washington Township Hospital - Silvestri Tower
Winner: P. Agnes, Inc.
Owner: Jefferson Health New Jersey
Architect: CallisonRTKL
Engineer: O'Donnell & Naccarato, PWI Engineering
GBCA Member Collaborators: Artisan Display, Inc.; BrandSafway Services, LLC; Copeland Surveying, Inc.; Crescent Iron Works; D.M. Sabia & Co., Inc.; EDA Contractors, Inc.; Falasca Mechanical, Inc.; Geppert Bros., Inc.; Guthrie Glass & Metal, Inc.; O'Donnell & Naccarato, Oliver Fire Protection & Security; PDM Constructors, Inc.; Shore Supply Inc.; Tri-State Construction; Unified Door & Hardware Group, LLC, Tru-Fit Frame and Door
P. Agnes, Inc. took the lead in building the Silvestri Tower, helping transform Jefferson Health New Jersey's Washington Township hospital campus into a hub where patients can receive care closer to home. The tower features 90 private rooms and advanced technology that enhances the patient experience.
Best Hospitality Project
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Winner: Gilbane Building Company
Owner: The Cordish Companies
Architect: BLT Architects
Engineer: McLaren Engineering Group
GBCA Member Collaborators: A.T. Chadwick Company, Inc.; Apache Industrial United, Inc.; ARC Document Solutions, Inc.; Berlin Steel Construction Co.; Copeland Surveying, Inc.; EDA Contractors, Inc.; G.O. Services, LLC; Guthrie Glass & Metal, Inc.; Josam Company; Madison Concrete Construction; Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc.; McGregor Industries, Inc.; Northstar Contracting Group, Inc.; PDM Constructors, Inc.; Pride Enterprises, Inc.; Roman Mosaic & Tile Company; Shore Supply Inc.; Siemens Industry, Inc.; Steadfast Entities LLC; Unified Door & Hardware Group, LLC, Tru-Fit Frame and Door; United States Roofing Corporation
With the construction of the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, Gilbane Building Company transformed the South Philadelphia Stadium District into a fully integrated sports, entertainment, and casino resort destination. The complex includes a high-energy hotel, casino, event space, and more.
Best Cultural Institution Project
Philadelphia Museum of Art, Core Project
Winner: LF Driscoll
Owner: Philadelphia Museum of Art
Architect: Gehry Partners, LLP
Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates
GBCA Member Collaborators: Berlin Steel Construction Co.; Central Salvage Co., Inc.; Dan Lepore & Sons Company; Dougherty Electric, Inc.; Madison Concrete Construction; PDM Constructors, Inc.; Shore Supply Inc.
When the Philadelphia Museum of Art was preparing to execute the latest and most delicate phase of architect Frank Gehry's Master Plan to renovate the historic landmark building, the museum trusted LF Driscoll to bring the vision to life and take the museum experience to the next level.
EXTRAORDINARY CRAFTSMANSHIPWhen exceptional quality and care is poured into every inch of construction, it shows. These projects are some of the most artfully crafted new spaces in Philadelphia. They are, simply, outstanding.
Excellence In Craftsmanship: Under $5 Million
2000 Market Street Lobby
Winner: Clemens Construction Company, Inc.
Owner: Nahla Capital
Architects: Soulis & Berlic Architects; L2P
Engineer: P2 Structural Engineering, LLC
GBCA Member Collaborators: Central Salvage Company, Inc.; Independence Steel, Inc.; James Floor Covering, Inc.; Revolution Recovery, LLC; Shore Supply Inc.
Clemens Construction Company, Inc. brought every detail of the bright, double-height lobby at 2000 Market Street to life. Among the highlights are the lobby's white Italian marble, wood paneling, custom wall panels and elaborate chandelier, highlighting a superior level of craftsmanship throughout.
Excellence In Craftsmanship: $5 - $15 Million
Confidential Client Office Fit-Out
Winner: C. Erickson & Sons, Inc.
Owner: Confidential Client
Architect: D2 Groups
Engineer: D2 Groups
GBCA Member Collaborators: Liberty Flooring, LLC; Oliver Fire Protection & Security; Paul Rabinowitz Glass Co., Inc.; PDM Constructors, Inc.
C. Erickson & Sons, Inc. brought an uncompromising combination of skill and craftsmanship to this state-of-the art office fit-out, complete with multiple distinct ceiling types, floor finishes and wall finishes. The finished space demonstrates the power of teamwork between architect, consultant, and contractor.
Excellence in Craftsmanship: $15 - $50 Million
University of Pennsylvania Meeting and Guesthouse
Winner: Target Building Construction, Inc.
Owner: University of Pennsylvania
Architect: Deborah Berke Partners
Engineer: Bala Engineers, Inc.
GBCA Member Collaborators: Dale Construction; EDA Contractors, Inc.; Hatzel & Buehler, Inc.
Healy Long & Jevin; Independence Steel, Inc.; Jenkintown Building Services; Mara Restoration, Inc.; Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc.; Oliver Fire Protection & Security; P.A. Fly Contracting, Inc.; Window Repairs & Restoration, LLC
The new Meeting and Guesthouse at the University of Pennsylvania, renovated and restored by Target Building Construction, Inc., transformed a pair of late Victorian townhouses into a 21st century destination. The building blends historic and contemporary features as it welcomes important guests.
Excellence in Craftsmanship: Over $50 Million
New College House West
Winner: INTECH Construction
Owner: Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania
Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Engineers: Structural: CVM; MEP: Vanderweil Engineers; Civil: Meliora Design
GBCA Member Collaborators: A.T. Chadwick Company, Inc.; Carr & Duff, Inc.; Dan Lepore & Sons Company; EDA Contractors, Inc.; Guthrie Glass & Metal, Inc.; Healy Long & Jevin; Kieffer's Appliances; Mayfield Site Contractors, Inc.; National Glass & Metal Company, Inc.; PDM Constructors, Inc.; Shore Supply Inc.; Southern New Jersey Steel Co., Inc.; Suburban Enterprises Terrazzo & Tile; Unified Door & Hardware Group, LLC, Tru-Fit Frame and Door
New College House West at the University of Pennsylvania was constructed by INTECH Construction with the highest levels of quality in student housing in mind. From durable, quality materials, to a cohesive, sleek design, this project is at the top of the student housing market in Philadelphia.
Congratulations to all the winners! Learn more about the winners and watch the awards presentation at www.gbca.com/cea.