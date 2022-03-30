Genetics: The next wave of personalized medicine

Genetics help determine what makes you YOU.
Genetics can also impact your health, including your risk for developing certain cancers.
Because parents pass their genes on to their children, some diseases tend to cluster in families, like other inherited traits.
While you can reduce your risk of developing colorectal cancer by adopting healthier lifestyle habits and early screening, understanding the impact your genes could have is important, too.
Jamie Mushlin, Certified Genetics Counselor with Main Line Health, shares how genetic testing and counseling is an important part of personalized care.
