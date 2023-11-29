Gift of Life hopes to aid the thousands of people waiting for an organ donation by registering new donors to save as many lives as possible.

Gift of Life offers the greatest gift of all; another chance at life via organ donations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are more than 100,000 children and adults waiting for a life-saving organ in the United States and 5,000 in our region alone.

There is an imbalance between those in need and the availability of life-saving organs.

We need help to close that gap with more people signing up to become organ donors.

Organ donation is the greatest gift of compassion, love and humanity. Registering to become an organ donor is a simple act and costs nothing.

It is a gift that can mean a lifetime to another person.

Rick Hasz, CEO and President of the Gift of Life Donor Program, talks to Local Spotlight about the role that the program holds in the donation and transplantation process.

We also hear from Gary Stever, whose son Dave became an organ donor following a fatal fall.

He'll tell us about his son and how his decision impacted his life and his family's.

We are also joined by Earl Jones, who received his life-saving heart transplant 21 years ago. He'll share with us what led to his transplant and how it has changed his life.

To learn more about organ donation, go to donors1.org and register to become an organ donor.

Remember organ donors save lives.