The Gift of Life program offers a second chance to educate for Trenton's Phillip Davis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillip Davis was destined for politics, but his life changed when he became an educator.

His passion for teaching kids and being an example has led him to become an administrator at Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton, N.J.

But his life has been interrupted by health issues that have forced him to require weekly dialysis treatments and an urgent need for a kidney transplant.

Now, as Davis fights for a healthy life he is focused on educating his community on the importance of donorship through Gift of Life.

