WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Authorities offer $2,000 reward for help finding escaped Philadelphia inmate

Gino Hangenkotter is described as being approximately 5'6" tall and weighs roughly 160 lbs.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, December 4, 2023 9:42PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding an inmate who escaped from a Philadelphia prison last week.

A warrant for escape was issued by Philadelphia police for Gino Hagenkotter, 34, who was in custody for retail thefts.

Hagenkotter fled from the Riverside Correctional Facility just before noon on November 30. His last confirmed sighting was at 11:55 a.m., approximately 10 minutes after his escape.

He was observed on video heading north on the 8400 block of Hegerman Street toward Blakiston Street.

There is currently a $2,000 reward for information leading to Hagenkotter's arrest. The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering up to $1,500 and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $500.

The Crime Stoppers reward will be paid immediately upon arrest, officials say.

Gino Hagenkotter seen on surveillance camera
Philadelphia Police

Hangenkotter is described as being approximately 5'6" tall and weighs roughly 160 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a dagger on his right forearm.

His last known address was on the 7700 block of Cottage Street in Philadelphia.

"While we are seeking the public's assistance in apprehending Hagenkotter, we are also warning that anyone assisting him in his flight will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

Tips on Hagenkotter's whereabouts can be called into the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477) or www.usmarshals.gov.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW