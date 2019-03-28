Gloucester Twp. Police officer injured in overnight crash

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A crash between a vehicle and a Gloucester Township Police cruiser forced the closure of the westbound Atlantic City Expressway early Thursday morning.The crash happened near the interchange with Sicklerville Road around midnight.Images from the Action Cam at the scene show damage to the back of the Gloucester Township Police vehicle.Authorities say the officer in that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was able to walk around after the crash.We do not yet know the condition of the person in the other vehicle.The westbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway reopened around 1:30 a.m.