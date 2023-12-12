Suspect shot by SEPTA police after triple stabbing has died

Gregory Skane, 48, is accused of stabbing three people at the Walnut Street SEPTA location back on November 28.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing suspect who was shot by a SEPTA police officer two weeks ago died on Monday night.

Gregory Skane, 48, is accused of stabbing three people, including an unarmed security guard, at the Walnut Street SEPTA location back on November 28.

SEPTA police said an unarmed security guard approached Skane during the incident, and he went on to stab her in the neck. Skane then slashed at least two passengers before fleeing the scene.

Officers say they attempted to use a Taser on Skane as he was fleeing, but it was unsuccessful.

That's when a six-year veteran of the SEPTA Transit Police Department shot Skane at least three times.

He was then transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition until his death on Monday.

