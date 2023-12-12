WATCH LIVE

Suspect shot by SEPTA police after triple stabbing has died

Gregory Skane, 48, is accused of stabbing three people at the Walnut Street SEPTA location back on November 28.

6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 4:05AM
Suspect dies 2 weeks after allegedly stabbing 3 people on SEPTA platform
Suspect dies 2 weeks after allegedly stabbing 3 people on SEPTA platform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing suspect who was shot by a SEPTA police officer two weeks ago died on Monday night.

Gregory Skane, 48, is accused of stabbing three people, including an unarmed security guard, at the Walnut Street SEPTA location back on November 28.

SEPTA police said an unarmed security guard approached Skane during the incident, and he went on to stab her in the neck. Skane then slashed at least two passengers before fleeing the scene.

Officers say they attempted to use a Taser on Skane as he was fleeing, but it was unsuccessful.

That's when a six-year veteran of the SEPTA Transit Police Department shot Skane at least three times.

He was then transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition until his death on Monday.

WATCH | Knife-wielding man shot by SEPTA police after stabbing 3 people, including unarmed security guard

An investigation is underway after a SEPTA police officer shot a knife-wielding man who allegedly stabbed three people, including a security guard.
