Health & Fitness

Pennsylvania reports 50% of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Pennsylvania reports 50% of adults are fully vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania marked a milestone on Thursday, with 50% of adults statewide now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Wolf administration says it will lift an order requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks beyond the last required dose.

That percentage stood at 50% on Thursday, according to federal data, while 68% of adults had at least one shot.

The pace of vaccinations has been slowing for weeks, with most people eager to get the shot already having done so. Health Department data provided to The Associated Press shows Pennsylvania ordered only about a quarter of the vaccine doses to which it was entitled last week, signaling a steep drop-off in demand.



More than 65,000 people a day are getting vaccinated, according to the Health Department, down from an average of more than 100,000 people per day a month ago. That does not include Philadelphia, which runs its own vaccination program and is also reporting lower demand.

The good news: Newly confirmed coronavirus infections are falling rapidly in Pennsylvania - down almost 50% in two weeks - as the weather warms and more people get vaccinated. Hospitalizations are down, too. Gov. Tom Wolf plans to lift nearly all remaining pandemic restrictions on Memorial Day.

State health officials were planning to address the vaccine rollout later Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharrisburghealthpennsylvania newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed in Kelly Drive crash identified
Alleged Facebook confession leads to renewed push for justice
Israel approves cease-fire: Media reports
Toddler shows off stuffed cat to leopard at Philadelphia Zoo
Biden signs bill addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
Dad seeks justice after daughter killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run
7 charged with homicide in death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
Show More
Gunfire erupts at Philadelphia playground, 2 shot
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
Ford reveals fully electric F-150 pickup truck
Angelina Jolie poses with swarm of bees for World Bee Day
NJ community rallies around family after fire destroys home, kills dogs
More TOP STORIES News