Northampton County, Pennsylvania among the first to host state's COVID testing 'strike teams'

Pennsylvania tightens mask mandate, orders COVID testing

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There were approximately 150 vehicles already lined up when a pop-up testing site opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Northampton County.It's part of Governor Tom Wolf's regional "strike teams," which will fan out across Pennsylvania over the next 12 weeks in a bid to improve the state's coronavirus testing efforts.The location at the William Penn Highway Park and Ride in Bethlehem is among the first."Our goal is to ensure that everyone who needs a test in Pennsylvania can get one," Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference Tuesday.Temporary sites opened Wednesday in Bedford, Mifflin, Tioga and Northampton counties, with another one opening Friday in Butler County. All five counties have seen rapid transmission of the virus.The testing at these clinics is free, it's open to everyone and you don't need a doctor's referral. You will be asked to provide a government-issued ID and they're only administering 450 tests per day.The tests are first come, first served.Pennsylvania is reporting an average of 6,700 new confirmed infections and 73 deaths per day, both up sharply over the past two weeks, according to AP analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project. Statewide hospitalizations have more than tripled since the beginning of November, according to Department of Health data.Michael Huff, the state's director of testing and contact tracing, said the new testing sites will help health officials track the virus' prevalence. He predicted "even greater spikes" in new cases in a week to 10 days, when the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings will begin to be felt.Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, offered a sobering assessment of the state of hospitals in the county on Wednesday."Almost every hospital is at capacity. There are two that aren't but the remainder are quite full, " said Arkoosh.It's a similar scenario in medical centers across Pennsylvania where the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in a hospital is approaching a record 4,800.A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on Sunday.Throughout the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases is translated into a surge of hospitalizations, with ICU beds approaching capacity in many locations. On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf sounded the alarm.As the second wave of COVID-19 hits the Philadelphia region, doctors and medical professionals discuss how the virus is impacting hospitals.Pennsylvania is working to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations by issuing strict testing guidelines surrounding people traveling to the state.Philadelphia restaurant owners are hoping for booming outdoor dining sales as they have been forced to close their indoor dining rooms to patrons amid new COVID-19 restrictions.Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News.