Gina Gannon sits down with Dr. Pallavi Rastogi to talk about the importance and clear up the confusion behind cancer screenings on this week's Weekend Extra.
Cancer screenings are important because of the early detection and treatment of disease, which could involve less invasive treatment. Guidelines of cancer are changing all the time, like the different ages of required screenings depending on many different factors. Find out more information from Main Line Health.
Main Line Health | Well Ahead Philly
1.866.CALL.MLH | Facebook
Sponsored Content
How Cancer screenings are saving lives
Related topics:
health & fitnessmlh weekend extra
health & fitnessmlh weekend extra
Sponsored Content
More Videos