Getting the Most of Your Healthcare Plan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This past year has really put health at the top of most minds.We know that having a health plan is vitally important - but so is understanding it - especially for those relying on prescription medications.It can be overwhelming -- but we're here to help!On Weekend Extra, we're joined by Michel Lentz, Executive Director UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement Pennsylvania.Lentz provides insight into prescription drug coverage, how to access it, and even how to save money.