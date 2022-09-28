Heart disease risks in Hispanic Women: Risk factors, prevention tips

Dr. Maribel Hernandez explains why it's important to know about our cultural and personal risk factors for heart disease.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For women of all races and ages, the numbers show that heart disease is the leading cause of death.

Heart disease is especially common among communities of color.

Among Hispanic communities, in particular, women develop heart disease a full decade younger than non-Hispanic women.

Local Spotlight chats with Dr. Maribel Hernandez, a cardiologist at Lankenau Heart Institute, part of Main Line Health, and medical director of the Women's Heart Initiative.

She explains why it's so important to know about our cultural and personal risk factors for heart disease, how to proactively manage heart disease risk, including knowing key heart health numbers, and what we can do to protect ourselves from heart disease.

