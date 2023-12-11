Highmark is now moving into the Southeastern Pennsylvania market

Highmark is offering and quoting their products for both individual and employer groups through the fall for a January 1, 2024 effective dates.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Highmark is one of the leading Blue Plans in the United States and operates in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York.

Highmark is now moving into the Southeastern PA market and is selling health insurance that will start in January 2024.

We're here today with Dan Tropeano, Southeast Pennsylvania. Segment President at Highmark Blue Shield.

He'll talk to us about what having another large insurance carrier means to the region.

Dan tells us that he believes the increase in competition is very beneficial to the consumer because it means more diversity of product offerings and better costs.

For more information visit Highmark.com.