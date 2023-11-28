WATCH VIDEOS

Highmark set to increase health insurance options as it enters Southeastern PA

ByPaola Nunez WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 12:40PM
Highmark is entering the southeastern Pennsylvania market next year, which will increase and improve health insurance choices for local consumers.

Highmark Inc. is one of America's leading health insurance organizations.

Under the Highmark Blue Shield brand, Highmark is entering the five-county southeastern Pennsylvania market next year, which will increase and improve health insurance choices for consumers in this marketplace.

Alexis Miller, President of Government Business at Highmark, talks to Local Spotlight about how Highmark Blue Shield's plans may help people in the market avoid healthcare coverage gaps or improve upon the insurance they currently have.

She says Highmark recognizes that health needs and priorities can change, and Highmark offers plans that meet those needs.

To learn more, visit YourHighmarkPlans.com.

