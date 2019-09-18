Human remains found on dog beach near Ocean City, New Jersey: Police

By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in South Jersey after the discovery of human remains.

The remains were found by a passerby on Monday, September 9 on a "dog beach" just outside of Ocean City, New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police confirm to Action News that the remains are that of a human.

An active investigation is underway, police said.

Further details surrounding the discovery have not yet been revealed.
