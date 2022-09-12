Managing irritable bowel disease brings parenthood dreams in reach

An open talk with your doctor before beginning a family can prevent complications for both women and men with IBD.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Whether it's mild or severe, inflammatory bowel disease is life-changing.

And for young adults, it can derail dreams of parenthood.

A gastroenterologist with Temple Health Digestive Center says patients who get their inflammation under control before pregnancy and share plans with doctors can make the difference.

A year before her wedding, Rachel Jacobs Volpe was told she had irritable bowel disease - and that motherhood was a long shot.

"I was told to hold off on getting pregnant until my symptoms were managed as best as they could be," recalls Rachel, of Doylestown, Pa.

Over 5 years, she gained good control of her IBD, but didn't get the green light.

Gastroenterologist Adam Ehrlich of the Temple Digestive Disease Center says ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease do pose challenges.

One is pelvic inflammation.

"That scar tissue, that inflammation can cause problems. So for some women, getting pregnant can be challenging," notes Dr. Ehrlich.

Nutritional deficiencies can also disrupt routine cycles.

And women with active inflammation who do get pregnant risk more complications.

"So they have higher rates of preterm labor, higher rates of spontaneous miscarriage, and higher rates of small birth weight," he says.

But Dr Ehrlich says if inflammation is under control, complication rates are the same as women without IBD.

When Rachel saw Dr. Ehrlich, he offered options for managing pregnancy even if medications didn't work perfectly.

She & husband were relieved.

"And we actually did get pregnant right away," Rachel says with a smile.

So far, the plan she & Dr. Ehrlich set seems to be working.

"Actually, my blood work improved. It's never, I've never, ever received perfect blood work.

Dr. Ehrlich says young IBD patients really need to know the risks and options ahead of time.

"There is a high rate of childlessness in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. And the data suggests that a lot of that is because of lack of knowledge," he says.

He says that pre-pregnancy talk with a doctor applies to men with IBD, too, because some medications can affect male fertility.