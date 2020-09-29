It takes a rare talent to become a comic book artist, and artist J.G. Jones is using his talents to bring to life the powerful and personal stories of others like him who have lived with rare, chronic, progressive blood cancers called MPNs.
Jones made his debut in the comic book industry in 1994. He's known for his work with publishers such as DC Comics and Marvel.
In 2009, Jones was diagnosed with a rare chronic blood cancer (myeloproliferative neoplasms or MPNs).
Jones teamed up with Incyte for Rare Reflections: MPNs Unmasked, an initiative focused on raising awareness about the disease and bringing to life the personal and powerful stories of real people impacted by MPNs.
Sponsored Content
Renowned illustrator J.G. Jones, Incyte create 'Rare Reflections: MPNs Unmasked' series to raise MPN awareness
After his diagnosis in 2009, artist J.G. Jones is creating awareness about MPN through his art.
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaincyte
community & eventsphiladelphiaincyte
Sponsored Content
More Videos