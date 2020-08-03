Jennifer Designs, Thomas & Main team up to keep their business afloat during pandemic

Two South Jersey business owners are bonding over floral arrangements to help each other survive during COVID-19.Floral Designer Jennifer Reed of Jennifer Designs specializes in weddings and events and is an avid Pennsylvania Horticulture Society volunteer.With the event industry hit hard by COVID-19, Reed went back to her motto "always play with your flowers."Now, she teaches flower workshops bringing her love of flowers to everyone else. She hosts classes in-person or virtually and gave Karen Rogers an online workshop with the "Flower Sunglasses" craft a try.Reed is all about building her business while lifting up other female entrepreneurs.She hosts her classes at Thomas & Main in Mullica Hill.Owner Colleen Keaveney pitches in with Reed's parties and uses her flowers for her own business.Her boutique gift shop has a beach house vibe, with six different rooms, each with a different theme.It is all inspired by her father, who passed away last year. Colleen is now shipping items across the country, partly thanks to her Instagram-Live parties she calls happy hour.128-138 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua Township, NJ 08051 (temporarily closed)103 N Main St, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062