FYI Philly

Jennifer Designs, Thomas & Main team up to keep their business afloat during pandemic

By Bethany Owings
Two South Jersey business owners are bonding over floral arrangements to help each other survive during COVID-19.

Floral Designer Jennifer Reed of Jennifer Designs specializes in weddings and events and is an avid Pennsylvania Horticulture Society volunteer.

With the event industry hit hard by COVID-19, Reed went back to her motto "always play with your flowers."

Now, she teaches flower workshops bringing her love of flowers to everyone else. She hosts classes in-person or virtually and gave Karen Rogers an online workshop with the "Flower Sunglasses" craft a try.

Reed is all about building her business while lifting up other female entrepreneurs.

She hosts her classes at Thomas & Main in Mullica Hill.

Owner Colleen Keaveney pitches in with Reed's parties and uses her flowers for her own business.

Her boutique gift shop has a beach house vibe, with six different rooms, each with a different theme.

It is all inspired by her father, who passed away last year. Colleen is now shipping items across the country, partly thanks to her Instagram-Live parties she calls happy hour.

Jennifer Designs | Instagram
128-138 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua Township, NJ 08051 (temporarily closed)

Thomas & Main | Instagram
103 N Main St, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsouth jerseyfyi phillyfyi shoppingbe localish philadelphiabe localishwomen
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Barnes Foundation, Michener Museum reopen doors with new exhibits
Art Mart brings the artsy crowd back to South Street
These city restaurants want to bring the best of the Shore to your door
These 4 new restaurants opened during the pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Warning for entire Philadelphia region
Isaias near hurricane strength as it heads up East Coast
Phillies will head to New York to resume schedule Monday night
Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Philadelphia police seek two children missing since Saturday
Family members ID boy shot in head while playing on porch
Isaias could further delay Philly recycling pickup
Show More
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Morning Moms: 6abc's Tamala Edwards
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Driver outside of car struck on southbound lanes of I-95
More TOP STORIES News