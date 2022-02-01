missing man

Body found during search for missing South Jersey man, family says

After his Thursday night shift, Jonathan Morris reportedly went out with friends, and then communication suddenly stopped.
By
New Jersey State Police asking for help locating missing Bridgeton man

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A body has been found during the search for a missing South Jersey man, Action News has learned.

Family members of Jonathan J. Morris, 23, confirm to Action News that a body was located on Monday night near River Road and Lower Hopewell Road just outside of Bridgeton.

The body has not been positively identified.

Family members and police have been searching for Morris who was last seen on Friday.

"He's a gentle giant. He doesn't bother nobody. He works and loves everybody," said Morris' aunt, Corinth Pernell.

According to family members, Morris works at a group home to support those in need in Sicklerville.



After his Thursday night shift, he reportedly went out with friends, and then communication suddenly stopped.

It was around 6 p.m. Friday when Morris' mother got a call that her BMW sedan had been found with its engine still running on Barretts Run Road in neighboring Hopewell.

Morris was reportedly using the vehicle before he vanished.

Pernell said family and friends have been out in the area searching and believe they have found Morris' items not far from where the car was found.

"We're going to go out every day until we find him," Pernell said.

Their search has also led them to doorbell security video they say shows the car before it was found abandoned.

"We're asking for the community to stick together, put the word out, share the flyers, keep sharing stuff on social media," said family friend Sherwood Collins.

Morris' family also said he's diabetic and needs insulin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sergeant George Auge of Troop "A" Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101.

