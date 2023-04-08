South Philadelphia carnival increases security after large crowd gathering

The S.E.Y.A.A. Easter Carnival started on April 6th and runs through April 15th.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia carnival is increasing their security after a large crowd gathered on Packer Avenue Friday night.

The S.E.Y.A.A. Easter Carnival, run by Houghton Enterprises, Inc., is set up on Packer Avenue and 7th streets.

Philadelphia Police responded to the area of the carnival at around 8 p.m. for reports of a large crowd gathering.

The crowd eventually dispersed just before 10 p.m.

On Friday night, Houghton Enterprises, Inc. announced that no teen under the age of 18-years-old will be permitted inside the carnival unless accompanied by a guardian or has proper identification.

In a Facebook post, Houghton Enterprises, Inc. also stated that they will be increasing the amount of Philadelphia Police and private security for the duration of the event.

The S.E.Y.A.A. Easter Carnival started on April 6th and runs through April 15th.