6abc Town Hall: LGBTQ Health & Wellness Presented by Main Line Health

Our Panel

Join Adam Joseph and experts from Main Line Health for this important discussion on LGBTQ healthcare.They discuss healthcare disparities that the LGBTQ community faces, the important differences in care for LGBTQ people, and what steps Main Line Health is taking to be an inclusive care provider.Division Director, LGBTQ Inclusive CareMain Line HealthClinical Manager of Addiction Specialty ProgramsMirmont Treatment Center, Main Line HealthFamily Medicine PhysicianMain Line Health