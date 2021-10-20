LGBTQ+

6abc Town Hall: LGBTQ Health & Wellness Presented by Main Line Health

Join Adam Joseph and experts from Main Line Health for this important discussion on LGBTQ healthcare.

They discuss healthcare disparities that the LGBTQ community faces, the important differences in care for LGBTQ people, and what steps Main Line Health is taking to be an inclusive care provider.

Our Panel

Dane Menkin, CRNP
Division Director, LGBTQ Inclusive Care
Main Line Health

Jessica Molavi, BS, MA, ACRPS

Clinical Manager of Addiction Specialty Programs
Mirmont Treatment Center, Main Line Health

Bryan Botti, MD
Family Medicine Physician
Main Line Health
