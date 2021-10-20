6abc Town Hall: LGBTQ Health & Wellness Presented by Main Line Health

Join Adam Joseph and experts from Main Line Health for this important discussion on LGBTQ healthcare.
They discuss healthcare disparities that the LGBTQ community faces, the important differences in care for LGBTQ people, and what steps Main Line Health is taking to be an inclusive care provider.
Our Panel
Dane Menkin, CRNP
Division Director, LGBTQ Inclusive Care
Main Line Health
Jessica Molavi, BS, MA, ACRPS
Clinical Manager of Addiction Specialty Programs
Mirmont Treatment Center, Main Line Health
Bryan Botti, MD
Family Medicine Physician
Main Line Health
6abc Town Hall: LGBTQ Health & Wellness
