Advancements in lung cancer screening and treatment

Main Line Health is one of the nation's first facilities to have state-of-the-art technology to help diagnose, treat lung cancer in its early stages.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of death for men and women, because most lung cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage.

Local Spotlight gets the latest info from Dr. Jacqueline Sutter, Pulmonologist at Main Line Health, who specializes in Advanced Diagnostic Bronchoscopy .

Dr. Sutter discusses which people are most at risk for developing lung cancer as well as the advancements for diagnosing and treating lung cancer available right in our community.