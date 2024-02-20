AFib and Stroke Prevention tips from Main Line Health

Atrial fibrillation or Afib is the most common sustained abnormal heart rhythm.

One out of every five strokes is linked to blood clot formation in the heart in the setting of atrial fibrillation and, and this type of stroke is known to have the most serious health impacts.

Unfortunately, stroke can result in serious neurological deficits with a high chance of recurrence.

These strokes have tripled in recent decades and expected to rise further as the population ages.

Even though there have been improvements in preventing strokes for people with atrial fibrillation, there are still significant long-term risks of strokes and potential bleeding issues from the medications used to prevent them.

Local Spotlight is joined by Dr. Ali Keramati, Cardiac Electrophysiologist with the Lankenau Heart Institute, part of Main Line Health, for an explanation of how Afib can be identified, why it is associated with a higher risk of stokes, and what treatment options are available to reduce that risk.

