SPONSORED CONTENT

Integrative therapies help patients thrive during and after treatment at Main Line Health

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Monday, October 16, 2023 5:00PM
Main Line Health helps breast cancer patients during & after treatment
The breast cancer practitioners at Main Line Health have a survivorship program that implements therapies almost anyone can benefit from.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the practitioners at Main Line Health have a survivorship program that implements therapies almost anyone can benefit from.

In conjunction with traditional treatments like chemotherapy, cancer patients in the program - and in the community - are introduced to integrative therapies like medical qigong (qigong is sometimes referred to as the mother of tai chi), mindful meditation, reiki, and aromatherapy.

They also have access to a nurse navigator, who guides them through the maze of treatment, doctors, tests and more - so the patients can thrive during and after treatment.

