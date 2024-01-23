Main Line Health provides specialty gynelogical care via advanced women's health program

The advanced gynecology program at Main Line Health is a program that includes several specialty providers -- minimally invasive gynecologic surgeons, pelvic floor physical therapists, behavioral health specialists, sexual medicine and others -- that work together to coordinate a multispecialty care plan to evaluate and treat patients suffering from complex benign gynecologic conditions.

Local Spotlight is joined by Dr. Katherine Chaves, gynecologist at Main Line Health, to discuss the advanced gynecology program available at Main Line Health.

She explains that Main Line Health wanted to create this program so that patients with endometriosis, big fibroids, or chronic pelvic pain could have a home where they would have access to surgeons, advanced nurse practitioners and pelvic floor physical therapists.

Plus, they have access to a whole team available to help care for their conditions.

