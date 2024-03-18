Heart-healthy recipe for National Nutrition Month: Chicken with Spinach and Tomato Orzo Salad

Main Line Health offers a delicious chicken recipe that could help lower your cholesterol and keep you happy and healthy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- March is Women's History Month and National Nutrition Month.

Our Sponsor partners at Main Line Health have some tips on how to maintain low cholesterol to prevent cardiovascular events from occurring.

Here is a healthy recipe from dietitian Ashley Abell and some tips from cardiologist Monali Shah.

Chicken with Spinach and Tomato Orzo Salad

Ingredients

2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (8 ounces each) halved

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon lemon zest

teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

cup whole-wheat orzo

2 cups thinly sliced baby spinach

1 cup chopped cucumber

1 cup chopped tomato

cup chopped red onion

cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped Kalamata olives

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 clove garlic grated

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

Directions

+Preheat oven to 425 degrees F

+ Brush chicken with 1 tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

+ Place in a baking dish. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, 25-30 minutes in a medium saucepan.

+ Meanwhile, bring a quart of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. over high heat. Add orzo and cook for 8 minutes. Add spinach and cook for 1 minute more. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl. Add cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, and olives. Start to combine.

+ Whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl. Stir all but one tablespoon of the dressing into the orzo mixture. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the chicken and serve with the salad.