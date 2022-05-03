mlh weekend extra

Joint pain? Here's what you need to know when considering a joint replacement procedure

By
EMBED <>More Videos

When should you consider joint replacement procedure?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hip and knee pain may present from a previous injury, recent trauma, or simply as a result of the natural aging process.
The cartilage that cushions our joints begins to wear thin and the bones may begin to rub together or press on surrounding nerves causing pain. If this happens, a joint replacement may be an option for you.

Main Line Health Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Blair Ashley, discusses the signs for when it might be time for a knee or hip replacement, what to expect if you undergo the procedure, and what to do if you're dealing with joint pain.

6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly. Visit wellaheadphilly.com for health information and wellness tips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmlh weekend extra
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLH WEEKEND EXTRA
SPONSORED: Genetics: The next wave of personalized medicine
SPONSORED: What is heart valve disease?: Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment plans
SPONSORED: Prioritizing your health, eliminating stress during the holidays
SPONSORED: Expert tips for how to be an LGBTQ ally