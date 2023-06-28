Riddle Hospital opens new Pavilion to enhance care and patient experience

Riddle Hospital is opening a new state-of-the-art patient pavilion. It is the cornerstone piece of an improvement in Main Line Health's history.

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Since opening its doors in 1963, Riddle Hospital, part of Main Line Health, has remained a steadfast beacon of health and hope for the Eastern Chester County and Delaware County communities.

The hospital has earned numerous regional and national awards and accreditations and has repeatedly been recognized as among the best hospitals in the region by U.S. News and World Report.

This July, Riddle Hospital is opening a new five-story, state-of-the-art patient pavilion. It is the cornerstone piece of the largest facility improvement in the hospital's history.

Dr. Claiborne Childs, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Riddle Hospital, talks about this exciting campus modernization at Riddle Hospital and how it will improve and enhance the care provided to the community.

