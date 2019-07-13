Climber arrested after more than 21 hours on Bethlehem SteelStacks

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man is now under arrest after police say he climbed to the top of the Bethlehem SteelStacks and stayed there for more than 21 hours.

The situation began Friday around 7 p.m. when the trespasser climbed roughly 280 feet to the top of the SteelStacks.

An outdoor concert had been scheduled but about 1,500 people were evacuated due to the incident.



Police released a photo and asked the public's help in identifying the man, who balanced precariously on a single steel beam at Bethlehem Steel Corp.



Bethlehem police are asking people to stay away from the area.

Authorities say the man is now under arrest. He has not yet been identified.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
