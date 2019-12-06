Man with gun terrorizes school bus full of kids in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them locate a man who terrorized a school bus full of children in Wilmington, Delaware.The encounter happened back on November 20 at approximately 5 p.m.Grainy video shows a school bus traveling on West Newport Pike.It stops in the intersection in front of the car for about 50 seconds.That's when a man allegedly taunts the driver and the students by flashing a weapon and then followed them down Maryland Avenue.One couple says their 12-year-old daughter witnessed the incident, and she is terrified."He's still out there. It's a pretty decent neighborhood," said mom Kim Christmas. "He's still out there and hopefully they are looking for him."The bus was carrying students from Stanton Middle School.The driver contacted dispatch immediately after finishing the route.The school says they will continue to work with the Delaware state police.