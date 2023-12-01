World AIDS Day: Marty's Place gives hope to those living with HIV

SAN FRANCISCO -- Imagine a place of hope when you're an unhoused person living with HIV. You don't have to imagine. There's Marty's Place.

Marty's Place is a nonprofit housing co-op for low-income people living with HIV/AIDS in San Francisco. It's a member-based, democratic, social housing model for independent living with shared community spaces.

To commemorate World AIDS Day 2023, Plus Life's Karl Schmid tells us the story of Marty's Place, how it came to be and how it helps those in need.

He also talks to government officials, supporters and residents of the housing co-op.

"Marty's Place: Where Hope Lives" includes conversations with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi; California State Senator Scott Wiener; Dir. Department of Aging Services at SF AIDS Foundation, Vince Crisostomo; Professor & Medical Director Ward 86 HIV Clinic at UCSF, Monica Gandhi, MD, MPH; Non-Resident Board Member of Marty's Place, Kevin Ortiz; Marty's Place residents Paul Aguilar and Michael Rouppet and potential Marty's Place resident Randy Leo.

You can watch a special presentation of "Marty's Place: Where Hope Lives" in the video player above.