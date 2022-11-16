Robber grabs cash register through McDonald's drive-thru window in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who pulled off a brazen robbery at a McDonald's in North Philadelphia is still on the loose.
Surveillance video shows the armed suspect reaching inside the restaurant's drive-thru window on the 4100 block of Whitaker Avenue at 3:25 a.m. on November 4.
He demanded money from an employee, and then pulled out the entire cash register.
The suspect drove off in a red SUV with three other people inside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.