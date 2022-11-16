WATCH LIVE

Robber grabs cash register through McDonald's drive-thru window in North Philadelphia

The suspect demanded money from an employee, and then pulled out the entire cash register.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 6:08PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who pulled off a brazen robbery at a McDonald's in North Philadelphia is still on the loose.

Surveillance video shows the armed suspect reaching inside the restaurant's drive-thru window on the 4100 block of Whitaker Avenue at 3:25 a.m. on November 4.

He demanded money from an employee, and then pulled out the entire cash register.

The suspect drove off in a red SUV with three other people inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

