Businesses along New Jersey beaches, prepare for Memorial Day Weekend

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Memorial Day Weekend is a big deal for many who want to enjoy the shore and for businesses.Some businesses can make up to 20 percent of their summer revenue on Memorial Day Weekend alone.But at the promenade in Sea Isle City, crowds are thinner amid COVID-19 concerns. A different start to the summer season down the shore.Businesses at the Jersey Shore look forward to the kickoff to their busy season. But this year "busy" is a relative word for bar owners like Joe Lerro in North Wildwood."Unwinding a bit but it's not the same," said Lerro.On the Wildwood boardwalk, Jane Byron of Wildwood said, "It's definitely different this year for sure."The state's temporary order allowing bars to sell to-go cocktails gave people some hope in New Jersey. "I think that's wonderful," said one beachgoer.Carolann DeBellis of Wildwood said, "Mainly the people have to make money, they really do."The mayors of Wildwood and North Wildwood wrote resolutions, hoping to help businesses and prevent open container violations."I heard that they were going to put tables in the street," said Amber Linder of Capt'n Jacks.Lerro did that at his restaurant and said, "The governor kind of shut us down."The resolutions were just to plan for outdoor drinking. "It's coming, we're hoping it'll be in by next week or two," said Mayor Pete Byron of Wildwood.Saturday, some say they saw some people take drinks to the sidewalk.While many are still conscious of social distancing."As long as they stay six feet and wear a mask it should be okay," said Delilah Sharkey of Wildwood.Mike Rouse and Courtney Chappell of Philadelphia said, "Carry your mask with you, got to have it."The Same in Sea Isle City, spacing out on the promenade. While for the first time Morey's Amusement Park in Wildwood is closed For Memorial Day weekend.Not the usual kickoff, but still some activity as shore businesses work to survive summer. "We're going to make up, hopefully for what we lose these months," said Mayor Byron.In many shore towns, masks are recommended but not required. A lot of people say they're just looking forward to the day when summer will be back to normal.