Why we need to pay attention to women's mental health, differences from men

Main Line Health explains why it's important for women to be attentive to their mental health and how mental illness affects women differently than men.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

Meghan Szafran, Behavioral Health Manager for Mirmont Outpatient Center, part of Main Line Health, talks to us about why it's so important for women to be attentive to their mental health, how mental illness affect women differently than men, and why we should also focus on adolescent mental health.

Main Line Health Behavioral Health has several options for women to address their mental health needs, including the Women's Emotional Wellness Center, offering outpatient mental health therapy and psychiatric services to women ages 18 and older, a women's partial hospitalization program, which is one of the only mental health partial hospitalization programs in the country known exclusively for women, and a women's only intensive outpatient program.

For adolescent and young adult patients, Main Line Health offers inpatient and outpatient options for those who are struggling with a mental health or substance use diagnosis.

Mirmont Outpatient Centers in Broomall and Exton offer adolescent intensive outpatient programs for mental health and substance use diagnoses, and a mental health partial hospitalization program.

To learn more visit MainLineHealth.org/WellAheadPhilly.