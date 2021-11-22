Prioritizing your health, eliminating stress during the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday season is often filled with a flurry of activity and excitement.
But all the hustle and bustle -and the togetherness -can be overwhelming.
While we want to focus on others at this time of year, it's especially important to prioritize self-care. Stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation can be heightened. For those in recovery, certain activities and situations can trigger behaviors from substance abuse disorders.
Chris Edwards of Main Line Health provides us with some insights on managing mental health and recovery and offers tips to help make the holidays less frazzling and more fulfilling.
