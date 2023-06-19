Mirmont addresses the disparities the LQBTQ+ community face

Sarah Aked of Mirmont Treatment Center talks about what Mirmont is doing to address the mental health needs for members of the LGBTQ community.

Mirmont Treatment Center, part of Main Line Health, is an inpatient facility located in Media, Pennsylvania, that has been successfully treating substance use disorders for patients since 1985.

At Mirmont, the disparities and everyday stressors that many who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning face are addressed.

As a result of discrimination, members of the LGBTQ+ community often experience feelings of shame, guilt, fear, and isolation, and also may have difficulty accepting who they are.

Mirmont also offers a variety of mental health services at its outpatient locations in Broomall, Exton, and Media.

