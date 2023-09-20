WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
SPONSORED CONTENT

Mirmont Treatment Center is helping patients with trauma, substance abuse with informed care plan

ByPaola Nunez WPVI logo
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 11:00AM
How Mirmont Treatment Center is helping patients with trauma
EMBED <>More Videos

Mirmont Treatment Center's Scott Giacomucci talks about the practice of trauma-informed care which promotes safety and empowerment.

Trauma can happen to anyone, anytime, and the mental, physical, social and emotional effects of it can last a lifetime.

Trauma can be a significant barrier in many areas of healthcare, as it often it prevents patients from receiving the psychiatric and therapeutic care they need.

Scott Giacomucci, director of trauma services for Mirmont Treatment Center, part of Main Line Health, talks about the practice of trauma-informed care which promotes a culture of safety, empowerment, and healing for patients who experience trauma to help them get the care they need.

To learn more visit MainLineHealth.org/WellAheadPhilly.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW