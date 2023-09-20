Mirmont Treatment Center is helping patients with trauma, substance abuse with informed care plan

Mirmont Treatment Center's Scott Giacomucci talks about the practice of trauma-informed care which promotes safety and empowerment.

Trauma can happen to anyone, anytime, and the mental, physical, social and emotional effects of it can last a lifetime.

Trauma can be a significant barrier in many areas of healthcare, as it often it prevents patients from receiving the psychiatric and therapeutic care they need.

Scott Giacomucci, director of trauma services for Mirmont Treatment Center, part of Main Line Health, talks about the practice of trauma-informed care which promotes a culture of safety, empowerment, and healing for patients who experience trauma to help them get the care they need.

