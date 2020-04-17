Coronavirus

Beloved Eagles fan 'Monty G' battling coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved Philadelphia icon in his own right is fighting the coronavirus, Action News has learned.

Friends of 'Monty G' say he's been on a ventilator at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital for the last three weeks.

Monty is a well-known Eagles football fan who's known for giving the crowd extra hype during games.

"YO YO!! THIS IS REALLY FRUSTRATING ME NOW, THIS VIRUS IS DEFINITELY MESSING UP OUR LIVELY HOOD & EVERYDAY LIVING FOR REAL. FIND A CURE ASAP!!" Monty G posted on twitter last month.



"Monty G" is just one of the thousands fighting the virus in the city. On Thursday, Philadelphia health officials announced 604 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 8,045 in the city.

A total of 264 people have died from the virus in Philadelphia to date.
