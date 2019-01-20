Mother arrested in death of infant in Lumberton

Police are investigating after a 13-month-old child was found dead.Police arrested the child's mother in connection to the death.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 300 block of Dove Court.Police say they received a 911 call from the child's grandmother around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.When officers arrived they say they found the child and mother, unresponsive in the mother's bed.Police say the mother had apparently overdosed on heroin, and rolled over on to the baby boy, smothering him.Police revived the mother with a shot of Narcan, but they could not revive the child.He was pronounced dead at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly.------