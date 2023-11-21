Movember movement helps raise awareness for issues of men's health, mental health

Millions of people struggle with behavioral health. Main Line Health outlines its commitment to those needs and improving men's mental health.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Across the United States, millions of people struggle with behavioral health concerns -- the overarching term used to describe mental health issues, psychiatric conditions and substance use disorders.

In fact, one in five adults and one in six youth experience one or more of these behavioral health concerns, and their subsequent impact on family, relationships, employment, quality of life and physical wellbeing.

Since 2003, Movember has built a global men's health movement and helped bring awareness to men's health issues, including mental health.

Dr. Marc Burock, Psychiatrist at Main Line Health, talks to Local Spotlight about the importance of tending to your mental health.

He'll also share how Main Line Health is committed to serving the behavioral health needs of our community.

To learn more visit Well Ahead Philly.