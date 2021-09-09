storm recovery

Straight-line winds sends tree into Berks County home

The National Weather Service confirmed the damage was from straight-line winds and not a tornado.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Severe weather causes damage in Berks Co.

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents in Berks County, Pennsylvania are cleaning up after severe weather rolled through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed the damage was from straight-line winds and not a tornado.

"I was okay for the first 15 minutes, and then I freaked," said Mary Ann Kelly of Wyomissing.

She knew there was severe weather moving through Wednesday, but she never expected what it would do to her home.

"At exactly seven minutes until 11 p.m., it just sounded like a locomotive. At the same time, the cat was screaming and the next thing we heard was the thud, and the whole house shook," Kelly said.

That thud was the sound of straight-line winds taking down a huge tree in her backyard that came crashing down on her garage.

Kelly has been living in her home along Monroe Avenue in Wyomissing for 40 years. She estimates the tree is over 100 years old.

"The tree is laying on our brand new 6-month-old 2021 car," added Kelly.

She knows things could have been worse and would have preferred no damage, but is thankful it was only her garage and that the massive tree didn't fall onto her home.

"We were very relieved, especially that the house, there was no water in our home, which means we can stay in our home and yeah, God was with us. We were blessed," she said.

The severe weather knocked down trees across the county.

On Texter Mountain Road in South Heidelberg, trees were down on the road.

Not far away, trees were also down at Wernersville State Hospital. There was no major damage or injuries reported.

It seems the most severe property damage was to Kelly's home.

"You never think it is going to be you, and plus, we had just had the tree checked in the spring, and they told us how good it was. It is in great shape, very healthy, and it was. It's not the tree's fault, but Mother Nature," said Kelly.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherberks countystorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM RECOVERY
Ida damage causes prescription delays at Walgreens
Fire deputy tours Ida storm damage in Montco
Flood victims desperate for help after Ida hits Del.
Officials to offer help to residents affected by Ida in Del.
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
AccuWeather: A fresh start come Friday
Philly health officials share positive news during COVID-19 briefing
Justice Department sues Texas over state's new abortion law
Sports radio host Big Daddy Graham passes away
Eagles superfan Giovanni gets his own bobblehead
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
Show More
Crossing guard dies saving kids from SUV near California school
As meat prices rise, White House promises action
School begins for Hatboro-Horsham students amid Ida cleanup, COVID
Police search for daughter's boyfriend after parents shot, dad killed
Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News